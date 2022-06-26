Left Menu

Italy's Draghi backs large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:31 IST
Large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries are needed, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said as leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies unveiled projects on energy and infrastructure financing on Sunday.

"(It) is quite clear that in the present situation we'll have short-term needs that will require large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries and elsewhere," Draghi said during a joint statement with G7 leaders.

He added it should be possible to reconvert such infrastructure to hydrogen, to reconcile "short term needs with long term climate needs".

