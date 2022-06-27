Left Menu

Drugs worth about Rs 15 cr seized in Assam's Nagaon

A huge quantity of narcotics worth about Rs 15 crores was seized and destroyed in the Nagaon district of Assam by the District Drugs Disposal Committee on International Drugs Day, informed the police on Sunday.

Assam Police seizes drugs worth about Rs 15 crores in Nagaon district. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A huge quantity of narcotics worth about Rs 15 crores was seized and destroyed in the Nagaon district of Assam by the District Drugs Disposal Committee on International Drugs Day, informed the police on Sunday. Drugs which were seized and destroyed include 1.642 kg of heroin, 6933 grams of brown sugar, ganja of about 35.740 kg, cough syrup in 7,948 bottles, 1,63,880 tablets, and 202 grams of morphine.

"Today on 26/06/22, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the following seized NDPS worth approximately Rs 15 crores were destroyed in Nagaon through the District Drugs Disposal Committee," Nagaon Police tweeted. "Heroin - 1 kg 652 gm, Brown Sugar - 69.33 gm, Morphine - 202 gm, Tablets - 1, 63, 880 nos., Cough Syrup - 7, 948 bottles, Ganja - 35 kg 741 gm," it further added in a tweet.

Meanwhile, police also conducted raids at Barama road in the Nalbari district and recovered 12.03 grams of suspected heroin. "#Warondrugs Based on a source input, the TSI, Nalbari PS and Staff conducted a raid today at Barama Road, Nalbari and recovered 12.03 grams of suspected Heroin arresting one drug peddler. #Assamsaysnotodrugs@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks," Nalbari Police tweeted. (ANI)

