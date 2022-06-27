EU countries to discuss options to jointly curb gas demand
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union countries' energy ministers will on Monday discuss options for how they could jointly curb gas demand, as the bloc grapples with cuts to Russian supplies and prepares for possible further supply shocks.
"I plan to present to ministers the concrete steps that I believe we have to make, both at member states' side and the Commission's side, to be better prepared," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to the meeting of energy ministers in Luxembourg.
The Commission will present an EU plan to coordinate preparations for further gas supply shocks in July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Luxembourg
- Commission
- Kadri Simson
- Russian
ALSO READ
European Union says it's taking legal action against UK over post-Brexit deal changes, reports AP.
The European Union's executive arm recommends making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, first step in a long process, reports AP.
FACTBOX-Ukraine's road to becoming a European Union member
Ukraine's road to becoming European Union member
FACTBOX-Ukraine's road to becoming European Union member