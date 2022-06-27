Delhi L-G directs officials to restore Anang Tal Baoli

In line to restore the forgotten and derelict heritage of Delhi, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has instructed officials to re-develop Anang Tal Baoli within two months. Anang Tal Baoli, an 11th Century heritage structure of Delhi, will be restored to its past glory.

LG Saxena stressed that the restoration should be carried out, strictly keeping in mind the preservation of the heritage identity of the structure, particularly its features buried underground. The LG was accompanied by senior officials of DDA, DJB, ASI and Forest Department on a visit to the site yesterday.

He instructed officials concerned to make coordinated efforts to restore the Baoli in record time. Anang Tal Baoli is nestled in the thick reserve forest Sanjay Van, which is a part of the South Central Ridge. It was constructed in the 11th Century by Anangpala II, the Tomar ruler who is said to have inhabited the city of Delhi around his citadel of Lal Kot- one of the earliest known fort in Delhi.

While DDA has immediately begun de-silting of the Anang Tal Baoli, the ASI too, will begin the excavation work and submit a report in the next 3-4 days along with a concrete time frame to complete the restoration work. De-silting of the pond will be completed before the arrival of the monsoon so that the pond could be filled with fresh rainwater.

Restoration of the 45-feet deep Anang Tal Baoli will not only recharge the groundwater but also add to the aesthetic beauty of the area and has the potential of eventually developing into a tourist destination. The LG gave specific instructions to restore every heritage structure in the vicinity of the Baoli, underlining that this would create awareness among the large number of people visiting this forest.

Another natural depression in the vicinity of Anang Tal Baoli was also identified for converting into a water reservoir. The LG was informed that the sewage water flowing into the Baoli from the adjacent hotels and jhuggis has now been stopped and a chunk of encroached land inside the forest area has been cleared.

The LG directed officials to carry out plantation of fruit-bearing trees within the forest so as to outnumber the Vilayati Keekar trees. He also told officials to start cocoon rearing in Sanjay Van so as to create awareness among people, particularly school children about silk production. Saxena instructed the officials to identify green patches inside the forest that could be developed into the locations for organizing small national and international conferences, festivals, cultural events, and other recreational activities in the natural ambiance in harmony with the surroundings.

He also asked the officials to identify and develop viewing points within the forest that offered a clear view of the Qutub Minar. LG emphasized that Anang Tal was an unexplored heritage of Delhi that has the potential of meeting Delhi's ever-growing need for leisure space.

He also instructed the concerned agencies to ensure eco-friendly public amenities like toilets, drinking water, restaurants, etc. inside the park for the convenience of visitors. He directed that an MoU be worked on and signed, between DDA, ASI, World Monument Fund (WMF), India, and Tata Consultancy Services Foundation (TCSF) within a week to carry out the comprehensive restoration of the heritage Baoli. (ANI)

