Delhi govt to launch 15-day mega plantation drive on July 11

The Delhi government will plant around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs as part of a 15-day plantation drive starting July 11, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

'Van Mahotsav' will start from the Central Ridge and culminate with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25, he said.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings.

According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 percent to 23.06 percent of its geographical area in the last two years.

