Supreme Court Greenlights Removal of Invasive Species in Delhi's Central Ridge

The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi Forest Department to eliminate invasive tree species from the Central Ridge under strict guidelines from the Delhi Eco-Restoration Plan 2026-30. This decision aims to restore native biodiversity and is supervised by the Delhi Ridge Management Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:07 IST
Supreme Court Greenlights Removal of Invasive Species in Delhi's Central Ridge
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Supreme Court granted permission to the Delhi Forest Department to remove invasive species from the Central Ridge on Thursday, demanding adherence to the Delhi Eco-Restoration Plan 2026-30.

The decision, which mandates oversight by the Delhi Ridge Management Board, was made to resurrect indigenous biodiversity in the region. The invasive species targeted include Vilayati Keekar, Babool, and Eucalyptus, to make way for native flora like Neem and Banyan.

This ruling, which also paused contempt proceedings by the Delhi High Court, highlighted the department's ongoing efforts, with 13,000 trees yet to be removed and a significant re-plantation target outlined for the upcoming years.

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