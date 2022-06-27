Wildlife census begins in STR

Animal census was started at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Monday.

Under the STR, there are 10 forest ranges of Sathyamangalam, Vilamundi, Bhavanisagar, Hassanure, Thalavadi, Getthavadi, Geermalam, Thalamalai, Kadambur and Thooka Naickken Palayam. The forest officials said groups of foresters started the census. It would be conducted till July 2. Later, a detailed list of the census report would be sent to the government, said the officials.

