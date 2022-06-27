Left Menu

Wildlife census begins in STR

Animal census was started at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in Erode district on Monday.Under the STR, there are 10 forest ranges of Sathyamangalam, Vilamundi, Bhavanisagar, Hassanure, Thalavadi, Getthavadi, Geermalam, Thalamalai, Kadambur and Thooka Naickken Palayam. The forest officials said groups of foresters started the census.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:42 IST
Wildlife census begins in STR
  • Country:
  • India

Animal census was started at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district on Monday.

Under the STR, there are 10 forest ranges of Sathyamangalam, Vilamundi, Bhavanisagar, Hassanure, Thalavadi, Getthavadi, Geermalam, Thalamalai, Kadambur and Thooka Naickken Palayam. The forest officials said groups of foresters started the census. It would be conducted till July 2. Later, a detailed list of the census report would be sent to the government, said the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022