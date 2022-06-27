Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for Districts for school system

The Union Ministry of Education on Monday released the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) in the country for the sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20, which assessed the performance of school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis. In an official statement, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L) said, "The Indian Education System is one of the largest in the world with about 15 lakh schools, 97 lakh teachers, and nearly 26 crore students from varied socio-economic backgrounds."

DoSE&L had devised the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for States and released its report for the reference years 2017-18 to 2019-20. Based on the success of the State PGI, an 83-indicator-based PGI for District (PGI-D) was designed to grade the performance of all the districts in school education. "The data is filled by the districts through the online portal. The PGI-D is expected to help the state education departments to identify gaps at the district level and improve their performance in a decentralized manner. The indicator-wise PGI score shows the areas where a district needs to improve. The PGI-D will reflect the relative performance of all the districts in a uniform scale which encourages them to perform better," said the Ministry.

It further stated that the PGI-D structure comprised a total weightage of 600 points across 83 indicators, which were grouped under six categories-- Outcomes, Effective Classroom Transaction, Infrastructure Facilities and Student's Entitlements, School Safety and Child Protection, Digital Learning, and Governance Process. "These categories are further divided into 12 domains, viz., Learning Outcomes and Quality (LO), Access Outcomes (AO), Teacher Availability and Professional Development Outcomes (TAPDO), Learning Management (LM), Learning Enrichment Activities (LEA), Infrastructure, Facilities, Student Entitlements (IF&SE), School Safety and Child Protection (SS&CP), Digital Learning (DL), Funds convergence and utilization (FCV), Enhancing CRCs Performance (CRCP), Attendance Monitoring Systems (AMS) and School Leadership Development (SLD)," it read.

The ministry said, "PGI-D has graded the districts into ten grades viz., Highest achievable Grade is Daksh, which is for the districts scoring more than 90 per cent of the total points in that category or overall. The lowest grade in PGI-D is called Akanshi-3 which is for scores upto 10 per cent of the total points." The PGI-D 2020-21 is currently under compilation as the PGI-D 2018-19 and 2019-20 have provided insight into the intra-State comparison of the progress of School education. (ANI)

