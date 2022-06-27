Left Menu

Rejuvenation of ESCOMs: CM extends term of committee

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered extension of the term of the one-man committee set up for rejuvenation of electricity supply companies ESCOMs in the State. The report highlighted the present condition of the ESCOMs, suggested steps to revamp them with medium and long-term initiatives, and improve the efficiency and financial condition.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered extension of the term of the one-man committee set up for rejuvenation of electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) in the State. The committee, headed by retired IAS officer G Gurucharan, was formed to recommend measures to improve the the ESCOMs.

Gurucharan, who met the Chief Minister today, submitted to the latter a report on the recommendations, which was accepted. The report highlighted the present condition of the ESCOMs, suggested steps to revamp them with medium and long-term initiatives, and improve the efficiency and financial condition. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan to implement the recommendations.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present.

