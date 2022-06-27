Rejuvenation of ESCOMs: CM extends term of committee

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ordered extension of the term of the one-man committee set up for rejuvenation of electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) in the State. The committee, headed by retired IAS officer G Gurucharan, was formed to recommend measures to improve the the ESCOMs.

Gurucharan, who met the Chief Minister today, submitted to the latter a report on the recommendations, which was accepted. The report highlighted the present condition of the ESCOMs, suggested steps to revamp them with medium and long-term initiatives, and improve the efficiency and financial condition. The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan to implement the recommendations.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)