Left Menu

Punjab: ASI shoots youth in thigh at Dera Bassi, suspended

A police Sub Inspector shot a youth in the thigh after a scuffle broke out between them on Monday evening in Punjab's Dera Bassi.

ANI | Dera Bassi (Punjab) | Updated: 28-06-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 10:26 IST
Punjab: ASI shoots youth in thigh at Dera Bassi, suspended
Injured youth at the hospital. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police Sub Inspector shot a youth in the thigh after a scuffle broke out between them on Monday evening in Punjab's Dera Bassi. "Till now we have not received any written complaint about the incident. But still, we have suspended the SI and action will be taken after receiving the complaint," said Vivek Sheel Soni, Mohali SSP.

"We were standing on Hebatpur road when a police party arrived and misbehaved with us. They wanted to check my wife's bag. They were drunk and they fired upon my brother," Akshay, the victim's brother claimed. A policeman present at the place of the incident said that the youth fought with them and also tried to 'rip' his uniform.

"We were patrolling when we saw a couple standing near the road. We asked them where they had come from. They started fighting with us and a Sub Inspector fired upon them. They also tried to rip my uniform," said a policeman. The injured youth was initially taken to the Derabassi Civil Hospital and later shifted to Chandigarh Sector 32 Government Hospital where he is undergoing treatment now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022