Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream and Ukraine steady

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were steady early on Tuesday, operator data showed. Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,274,914 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), in line with levels above 29,000,000 kWh/h seen on Monday, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said earlier this month that capacity through the pipeline would be cut to just 40% due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada. Nord Stream will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, sparking concerns about whether flows will restart when the maintenance ends.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm per day on Tuesday, almost unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected to be 42.2 million cubic meters (mcm) on Tuesday compared with 42.1 mcm on Monday.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were slightly higher than the previous day, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,762,155 kWh/h early on Tuesday, up from 1,863,537 kWh/h the day before.

