Left Menu

Electricity and gas prices cannot be linked forever - UK energy minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 15:54 IST
Electricity and gas prices cannot be linked forever - UK energy minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday it would not be possible to link electricity and gas prices forever, as Britons face higher energy bills due to soaring gas prices.

"It cannot be the case forever that we can link directly our electricity prices to gas prices when gas is only a portion of the electricity generating mix," Kwarteng said, in response to a question from a parliamentary panel on further support for bill payers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022