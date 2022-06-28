Scottish First Minister Sturgeon plans independence vote for Oct. 2023
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the Scottish parliament would publish an independence referendum bill with a planned date for a vote on secession to take place on Oct. 19, 2023.
