Germany in talks with Canada over LNG terminal for export to Europe - govt official
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:41 IST
Germany is in talks with Canada over options for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Canada's east coast for export to Europe, a German government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
In May, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the Canadian government was in discussion with the companies behind two proposed east coast LNG export facilities to see how it can speed up the projects and help boost supply to Europe.
