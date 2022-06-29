Left Menu

Goa Congress leader slams state government for organsing training session for MLAs in five-star hotel

Goa Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar has slammed the BJP government in the state for organising a training session for MLAs in a five-star hotel.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-06-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 02:37 IST
Goa Congress leader slams state government for organsing training session for MLAs in five-star hotel
Goa Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar. (Photo: Twitter @AmarnathAldona). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar has slammed the BJP government in the state for organising a training session for MLAs in a five-star hotel. In a statement, he alleged that the BJP Government in Goa has pushed the "state to bankruptcy".He said Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, a former Goa assembly speaker, should advise Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take "training in austerity measures and protecting democratic values before giving sermons to Goa MLA's on attending training sessions".

"I compliment our Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao who was the first MLA to openly raise objection to holding the two-day training session in a five-star hotel and also questioning the Legislature Secretariat about getting BJP and RSS propoganda Agency onboard to hold the session," he said. He claimed that lakhs of rupees have been spent on "two-day training session attended by hardly 10 MLAs".

Panjikar, who is chairman of media cell of Goa Congress, said Rajendra Arlekar is well versed with the infrastructure and facilities available at Goa Assembly Complex and the financial condition of the State and should have advised the chief minister. "BJP Government used the name of our Leader, Former CM and Speaker of Goa Pratapsingh Rane during elections, but forgot to even invite him as a Resource Person for the two day session. We have former Union Law Minister Ramakant Khalap who can give best guidance to the new MLAs," Panjikar said.

He alleged that the state government is not bothered about the common man and the marginalized sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022