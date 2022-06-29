Goa Congress leader slams state government for organsing training session for MLAs in five-star hotel

Goa Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar has slammed the BJP government in the state for organising a training session for MLAs in a five-star hotel. In a statement, he alleged that the BJP Government in Goa has pushed the "state to bankruptcy".He said Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar, a former Goa assembly speaker, should advise Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take "training in austerity measures and protecting democratic values before giving sermons to Goa MLA's on attending training sessions".

"I compliment our Cuncolim MLA Yuri Alemao who was the first MLA to openly raise objection to holding the two-day training session in a five-star hotel and also questioning the Legislature Secretariat about getting BJP and RSS propoganda Agency onboard to hold the session," he said. He claimed that lakhs of rupees have been spent on "two-day training session attended by hardly 10 MLAs".

Panjikar, who is chairman of media cell of Goa Congress, said Rajendra Arlekar is well versed with the infrastructure and facilities available at Goa Assembly Complex and the financial condition of the State and should have advised the chief minister. "BJP Government used the name of our Leader, Former CM and Speaker of Goa Pratapsingh Rane during elections, but forgot to even invite him as a Resource Person for the two day session. We have former Union Law Minister Ramakant Khalap who can give best guidance to the new MLAs," Panjikar said.

He alleged that the state government is not bothered about the common man and the marginalized sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)