NYDA calls for policing of clubs and taverns after E Cape tragedy

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has called for the effective policing of clubs and taverns after the tragic death of 21 teenagers at a local tavern in Scenery Park, East London.

"We will engage our counterparts at the South African Police Service (SAPS) to understand why clubs and taverns are not being policed effectively. This is not an isolated incident where taverns allow underage drinking. The might of the law needs to deal with these taverns and clubs that re carrying out illegal activity," the NYDA said on Tuesday.

The agency has called on law enforcement to conduct a transparent and speedy investigation, and to hold to account those who are responsible for this tragedy.

"We cannot allow the deaths of young people to be in vain," the NYDA said.

The NYDA will meet with the Departments of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities; Social Development and Communications to get an update on the proposed legislation on the banning of alcohol advertising.

"We welcome the decision of the Eastern Cape Liquor Board to suspend the licence of the tavern and we call for a full investigation into the licensing condition of the tavern. We also call on parents and communities to work together with law enforcement in reporting these types of activities.

"Ultimately, we need to accept that the longer we lock young people and households out of meaningful economic activity, the more they will suffer mental health consequences, and often turn to alcohol and substance abuse," the NYDA said.

Although Youth Day 2022 reflected on the progress to address youth unemployment, the agency reiterated the call for government to address youth unemployment.

"We will continue engaging the core government departments responsible for employment in this regard," the NYDA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)