Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Guinea culls 200,000 poultry at risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination - govt

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Guinea culls 200,000 poultry at risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination - govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Guinea has culled around 200,000 poultry at risk of being contaminated with the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, Minister of Agriculture Mamoudou Nagnalen Barry said on Wednesday.

The West African country reported its first six outbreaks of bird flu on June 7 killed a total of 120,478 poultry. "Our concern is to prevent it from spreading to areas where the epidemic has not yet been declared," Barry said.

The current outbreaks have been contained at around 50 and 100 kilometers from the capital Conakry, in the Coyah and Forecariah prefectures, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022