Pelosi takes communion at papal Mass in Vatican

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:32 IST
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives who is banned from receiving communion in her home city of San Francisco because of her support of abortion rights, took the sacrament at a Mass said by Pope Francis on Wednesday. A witness said the speaker, who is Catholic and visiting Rome, took communion from a priest in a section of St. Peter's Basilica during a papal Mass on the feast of St. Peter and Paul.

The pope does not give communion himself at such ceremonies. Although she is barred from receiving it in San Francisco by the city's conservative archbishop, she regularly takes communion at a parish in Washington, D.C., where the archbishop of the U.S. capital allows it.

