Peak power demand touches record high of 77,091 MW in northern region: Power Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The peak power demand met touched the all-time high level 77,091 MW in the northern region on July 28, the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said, ''Yesterday, viz. 28th June 2022, Northern region has touched all time highest peak demand met of 77,091 MW (megawatt) with a record energy consumption of 1737 MU (million units).'' States like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi clocked their highest demand of 15,850 MW, 14,002 MW, 12,540 MW and 7,528 MW, respectively, it said.

Besides, Punjab and Delhi have recorded their all-time high energy consumption at 326.4 MU and 153.5 MU respectively.

''Moreover, eastern region has also clocked all time highest demand of 26,096 MW on 27-06-22 (Monday),'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

