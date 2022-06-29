Payment of Rs 314 crore dues to be cleared by cooperative sugar mills by July 5: Haryana Chief Secretary

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said the arrears of about Rs 314 crore will be cleared by all cooperative sugar mills by July 5. The chief secretary was presiding over a review meeting regarding payment of dues of sugar mills here, an official statement said.

Sanjeev Kaushal directed that the dues should be paid by the mills within the stipulated time period.

The private mills will also clear dues soon, he said.

The officials informed in the meeting that a subsidy of Rs 78.92 crore has been given to cooperative sugar mills till May 2022 for the 2021-22 season.

In addition, a subsidy of about Rs 57 crore was given to private mills, including Rs 29.28 crore to Saraswati Sugar Mill, Yamunanagar; Rs 12.84 crore to Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited, Bhadson; Rs 8.60 crore to Naraingarh Sugar Mill; and Rs 6.39 crore to Assandh Mill. It was informed in the meeting that Rs 172.69 crore has been paid by Naraingarh Sugar Mills to the farmers for the 2021-22 season. The balance of Rs 59.15 crore will be paid soon.

The meeting was also attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, TVSN Prasad, and Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Sumita Misra, among others.

