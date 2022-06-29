Odisha receives Rs 21,000 cr investment proposals at Dubai meet

Odisha on Wednesday received investment proposals worth over Rs 21,000 crore at an investors' summit in Dubai, as per an official statement.

The Dubai Investors' Meet, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, saw the participation of around 150 companies from the Middle East and North Africa, it said.

''Investment intents worth more than Rs 21,000 crore which have employment potential of more than 19,000, was received by the state across sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, logistics, chemicals, food processing,'' the statement said.

Patnaik invited potential investors to visit the state, and assured unmatched facilitation and support.

The chief minister announced that the state would be hosting the third edition of the 'Make In Odisha' summit from November 30 to December 4 in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said that Odisha attracted investments worth USD 50 billion during the last two years despite the pandemic.

The state is an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in sectors such as metals, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, food processing and clean energy, he said.

The Dubai meet was jointly organised by the Odisha government, FICCI and the Embassy of India in UAE.

The Lulu Group proposed to invest Rs 500 crore in the state to build a luxury hotel focused on wellness, Patnaik later tweeted.

Sobha Realty expressed intent to invest Rs 5,000 crore in metals, metallurgy and the hospitality sector in Odisha, he added.

Besides, the NBTC Group of Kuwait proposed to invest Rs 5,000 crore for a urea plant in Odisha and the UAE-based Tabreed Group expressed intent to invest Rs 1,000 crore for setting up an information and communications technology campus in Bhubaneswar, the chief minister said.

The Sharaf Group also showed interest to invest in the state's logistics sector, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)