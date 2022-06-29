Left Menu

UP: Fire destroys grain worth crores of rupees

Several tonnes of grain worth crores of rupees was destroyed when a fire broke out at Mandi Samiti here on Wednesday, officials said.The exact value of the loss is being ascertained. Prima facie, it appears to have been started from an electrical short circuit, he said.Rajendra Singh, secretary of Mandi Samiti, said the actual loss may be around Rs 2 crores.

Several tonnes of grain worth crores of rupees was destroyed when a fire broke out at Mandi Samiti here on Wednesday, officials said.

"The exact value of the loss is being ascertained. The burnt items include grains especially wheat, five motorcycles, stock registers of traders, and some cash,'' fire station officer N K Singh said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained. Prima facie, it appears to have been started from an electrical short circuit, he said.

Rajendra Singh, secretary of Mandi Samiti, said the actual loss may be around Rs 2 crores.

