Kolkata tea auction report

The total offerings amounted to 1,54,330 packages during sale 26 which was held on June 28 and 29 and comprised 83,315 packages of CTC, 37,366 packages of Orthodox, 3,672 packages of Darjeeling, and 29,977 packages of dust teas.

Sellers offered 25,50,555 kg of CTC, 9,17,929 kg of Orthodox, 74,064 kg of Darjeeling teas, and 10,88,637 kg of Dust teas during this sale.

They offered a lower quantity of Darjeeling teas as compared to last week.

There was a good demand for CTC offerings and 18,62,492 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 252.47 per kg. Orthodox leaf marked a strong demand and 8,65,675 kg of different qualities of orthodox teas were sold at an average price of Rs.387.83 per kg. Darjeeling teas saw a lower demand during this week. Only 43,820 kg was sold at an average price of Rs 485.78 per kg.

Dust offerings met with strong demand and 8,30,043 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs.268.29 per kg.

There were 171 buyers for CTC leaf, 82 for Orthodox leaf, and 84 for Darjeeling teas whereas 84 buyers were active for the Dust category.

