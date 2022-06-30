Left Menu

Norway strike could hit oil output from July 5 - union

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:53 IST
Norway strike could hit oil output from July 5 - union
  • Country:
  • Norway

A planned strike among 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers at Equinor's Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms will likely shut crude production from the three fields, the Lederne trade union told Reuters on Thursday.

There would be almost no impact on natural gas output, Lederne leader Audun Ingvartsen said.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Also Read: Norwegian man convicted of killing 5 in bow-and-arrow attack

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022