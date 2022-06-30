Norway strike could hit oil output from July 5 - union

A planned strike among 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers at Equinor's Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms will likely shut crude production from the three fields, the Lederne trade union told Reuters on Thursday.

There would be almost no impact on natural gas output, Lederne leader Audun Ingvartsen said.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

