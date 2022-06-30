Left Menu

Biden says will see Saudi's crown prince, won't push Saudi directly on oil

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:04 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would see Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince during a visit to the country next month but that the purpose of his trip was not to press them to increase oil output.

Asked at a press conference in Spain if he would ask the Saudi leaders to increase oil production, Biden said "No." He said he had indicated that all the Gulf states should be increasing oil production generically, not Saudi Arabia particularly.

He said he hoped the countries would conclude that it was in their own interest to do so.

