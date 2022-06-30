K'taka topped in ease of doing business due to progressive reforms: Minister
As Karnataka bagged the ‘Top Achiever’ rank in ease of doing business (EoDB) across the country, State Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday gave the credit to its industry-friendly policies and progressive reforms.
''Karnataka is known for its industry-friendly policies and progressive reforms. The State is extensively working towards simplification of government processes as well as addressing feedback and grievances,” the Minister, who holds the large and medium industries portfolio, said in a statement.
Nirani said the State rose up to this rank based on the ability to implement varied reforms across areas ranging from EoDB to affidavit-based clearance (ABC), land reforms, central inspection system and single-window clearances to sectoral policies.
The State improved its position to the “Top Achiever” from the 17th, along with Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, he added.
