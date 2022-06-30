Bengal holds potential for electrical and electronics industrial park: IEEMA

West Bengal holds potential for an electrical and electronics industrial park and the government is proactive about it, officials of industry body IEEMA said on Thursday.

The land on which the proposed park will be set up should be around 1000 acres, they said at the inauguration of E3, the third edition of an industrial exhibition held here.

Indian Electricals & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) has already held a few rounds of talks with the state government in this regard.

''West Bengal holds a lot of prospects. The notion of downhill in manufacturing activity in this region is wrong, at least when it comes to the electrical industry, as growth in the east is very high,” IEEMA office bearer and chairman of E3 exhibition committee, Siddharth Bhutoria, said.

“IEEMA has expressed keenness about the industrial park and our members would be happy to participate in it,'' Bhutoria said.

The association is actively promoting any ‘make in India’ efforts and an industrial park in the state augurs well, given the huge market in the east and north-east, IEEMA president Vipul Ray said.

The latest Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the power sector has a proposed outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore over five years up to FY'26.

''East and north-east will account for 40 per cent of the outlay,'' IEEMA director general Charu Mathur said.

The RDSS aims at reducing the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses to pan-India levels of 12-15 per cent and improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability in discoms.

Mathur said that IEEMA in the third East India focused exhibition (E3) has expanded the scope beyond utilities to non-power sectors like coal, steel, oil & gas and has evoked a good response.

The two-day programme is expected to hold B2B meetings among 900 buyers and sellers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)