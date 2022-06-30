Qatar supports Lebanon's army with $60 million - state news agency
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:16 IST
Qatar announced on Thursday that it has provided $60 million in support to Lebanon's army, state news agency QNA said.
Last July, Qatar announced that it would support the Lebanese army with seventy tonnes of food supplies per month for a year, the statement added.
