OPEC+ output decision meets global demand for crude - Kuwaiti oil minister

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's oil minister Mohamed al-Fares said on Thursday a decision by OPEC+ to stick to its existing plan for oil output increases met rising global demand for crude, Kuwait's state news agency reported.

Al-Fares also said that Kuwait's oil production will rise to 2.811 million barrels per day in August under the plan agreed by the group of oil producers.

OPEC+ decided at its last gathering on June 2 to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, up from a previous plan to add 432,000 bpd per month.

Also Read: Kuwait crown prince dissolves parliament, calls for early general election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

