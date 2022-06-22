Left Menu

Kuwait crown prince dissolves parliament, calls for early general election

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:55 IST
Kuwait crown prince dissolves parliament, calls for early general election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's crown prince on Wednesday dissolved parliament and called for an early general election in the Gulf Arab state following a protracted stand-off between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

The crown prince said in a speech on live television that decrees would be issued on those matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022