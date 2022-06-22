Kuwait crown prince dissolves parliament, calls for early general election
Kuwait's crown prince on Wednesday dissolved parliament and called for an early general election in the Gulf Arab state following a protracted stand-off between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.
The crown prince said in a speech on live television that decrees would be issued on those matters.
