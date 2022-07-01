Nine new He Poutama Rangatahi programmes approved funding

Nine new He Poutama Rangatahi programmes have been approved funding. These programmes will provide work-readiness, training and employment initiatives for over 820 rangatahi NEETS (not in education, employment or training), across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"He Poutama Rangatahi has proven to be a very successful initiative which supports rangatahi to overcome barriers and access to education, training and employment opportunities," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The Government is focused on helping rangatahi get the skills and support they need to choose a career and life pathways that give them and their whānau a better future.

"A basic principle of He Poutama Rangatahi is understanding that local communities are best placed to reach the rangtahi and to know the barriers rangatahi face.

"We know it's a programme that works and, so far, it's helped 3676 rangatahi who have engaged with the programme since it was launched in 2018.

"The additional providers we're announcing today will ensure that more of our rangatahi have access to this incredibly positive programme.

The new initiatives are:

Poutama Pathways for Rangatahi – Katikati

Pasifika All-in-Support - Napier

Northland Trades Initiative - Whangārei

He Ara Whānui, He Ara, Ara Tētēkura! (HAWHAAT!)—A vast pathway, a pathway for leaders! – Kaitaia

NGEN 1 – Whangārei

Steps to Success - Kaipātiki region (Beach Haven, Birkdale, Birkenhead, Northcote, and Glenfield)

Te Ara Matihiko – Hawkes Bay (Flaxmere, Raueka, Camberley)

Career Navigator Community – Marlborough

Ngaa Rauru - Southern Taranaki and Manawatu-Whanganui rohe

