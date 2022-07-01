Left Menu

Shinde to hold disaster management meeting in Mumbai in view of rains

01-07-2022
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for Mumbai from Goa on Friday evening to take stock of the situation arising out of heavy downpour in the financial capital and other parts of the neighbouring state.

Talking to reporters outside a resort in Dona Paula near Panaji, where he met rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Shinde said he would be chairing a meeting of the disaster management authority in Mumbai, which is receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

The CM had arrived in Goa on late Thursday night, hours after taking charge of the top post.

"There is heavy downpour in Mumbai and people are suffering losses. I will personally chair the meeting of the disaster management committee," he said, adding he has already spoken to civic authorities.

Speaking about the priorities of his government, the CM said he wants Maharashtra to be free of farmer suicides for which a slew of decisions will be taken.

This decision was taken on the occasion of Krishi Din, which is commemorated on July 1 in the memory of former chief minister late Vasantrao Naik, he said.

Shinde said the Maharashtra government will ensure farmers get minimum support price for their crops.

"There is a need to provide technological support to farmers. We are committed to make life of farmers better," he said.

The chief minister said stalled development projects would be revived and expedited by his government.

"These projects may be related to farmers or watershed management, metro project or water resources department… all these would be taken up on a priority basis," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

