Russian missile attacks flattened part of an apartment building near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, killing at least 21 people, authorities said. The Kremlin denied targeting civilians. FIGHTING

* Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "I would like to remind you of the president's words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets." * Russians have been shelling the eastern city of Lysychansk from different directions, the regional governor said. Russian forces have captured an oil refinery, one report said, citing Russia's defence ministry.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. DIPLOMACY AND ECONOMY

* President Vladimir Putin issued a decree that seizes full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia's far east, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors. * A Reuters examination of companies, executives and investors underpinning Russia's defence sector shows a sizable number have yet to be affected by Western sanctions.

* U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial in Moscow to face drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in prison. * Two Britons were charged with "mercenary activities" in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk, Russian agency TASS reported. Last month, another two Britons accused of the same charge were sentenced to death.

* Russia's ambassador to Bulgaria said she would ask Moscow to close its embassy in Sofia after 70 Russian diplomatic staff were expelled. * Ukraine's road to EU membership will take time and hard work, the president of the EU executive told Ukraine's parliament.

QUOTES * "Almost all the city infrastructure is destroyed. We are living without gas, electricity, and water since May," Sergei Oleinik, 65, resident of Russian-occupied Sievierodonetsk, told Reuters. "We are glad that this ended, and soon maybe reconstruction will start, and we will be back to more or less normal life." (Compiled by Alison Williams and Rosalba O'Brien)

