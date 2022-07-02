Left Menu

Amit Shah inaugurates multiple projects in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated multiple projects in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:42 IST
Amit Shah in Ahmedabad (Photo credit: Twitter @@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated multiple projects in Ahmedabad. "Inaugurated General, Air Conditioned Women's Waiting Room at Sabarmati Railway Station for the convenience of passengers. Also laid the foundation stone of 4 rail underpass and one-foot overbridge. Many trains will stop here, which will facilitate the passengers," tweeted Shah.

The establishments were started with an aim to accelerate the development of the sector. The cost project is Rs 33 crores. The railway underpass between Chandlodia station and Khodiyar station was handed over to the public today.

"The underpass, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.12 crore, will provide relief to the people of Chandlodia, Gota, Ranip, Niranyanagar and Ghatlodia from more traffic jams and better connectivity. Inaugurated 430 m long passenger platform and ticket booking office at Chandlodia railway station," he added. This platform will provide more convenience to the passengers and also prevent any kind of accident. Locals will be able to book train tickets from the newly built booking office, informed the state minister.

Shah is on a three-day visit to the western state where he also took part in the Rath Yatra celebrations. (ANI)

