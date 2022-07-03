Maha Governor sweeps path of Jagannath Rath Yatra with a broom in Mumbai

Taking a broom in his hand, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari swept the path of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra organized by ISKCON in Mumbai on Sunday. The Jagannath Rath Yatra was organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, the Governor had the darshan of Lord Jagannath, alongwith Baladeva and Subhadra after he cleaned the path in front of the chariot carrying the idols of the three deities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor paid rich tributes to the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Shrila Prabhupada. He said Prabhupada showed the people the simple path of devotion in today's age when people have no time to understand Vedas and Upanishads. He said even though the evil caste system is still prevalent in the country, there are no distinctions of caste and creed in front of Lord Jagannath.

The Jagannath Yatra started from the Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School in Andheri and headed for ISKCON Mandir, Juhu. Thousands of devotees were present. Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaj, Dr Surdas, Devkinandan Prabhu, Chairman of the Rathyatra Committee L M Khurana, Mukund Madhav Prabhu, vocalist Anuradha Paudwal and devotees were present.

Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The day is associated with Lord Jagannath, observed at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in the state of Odisha, India. The day has its history depicted from the descriptions in Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita. It is honoured every year with great pomp and joy. It falls on Shukla Paksha Dwtitiya tithi in the month of Aashadha.This year it falls on July 1, 2022. (ANI)

