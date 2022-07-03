Left Menu

Man found dead inside temple in UP's Ayodhya, 1 held

The body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a temple premises in Ayodhya on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 22:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a temple premises in Ayodhya on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Amethi, Pankaj Shukla,

"Pankaj Shukla's body was found inside the premises of a temple under Kumarganj Police Station limits. The matter is not related to the temple," said Senior Superintendent of Police, S Pandey. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway.

The police arrested the victim's cousin, Gullu Mishra in the case after receiving information about a conflict between the two. "Body of youth, with slit throat was found inside Hanuman temple premises in Bhuapur village. The victim is a resident of Amethi, who used to sleep in the temple sometimes. A post-mortem is being done and an FIR has been registered. The investigation is underway," added Circle officer (Ayodhya), Satyendra Bhushan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

