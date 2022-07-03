Man found dead inside temple in UP's Ayodhya, 1 held

The body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a temple premises in Ayodhya on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Amethi, Pankaj Shukla,

"Pankaj Shukla's body was found inside the premises of a temple under Kumarganj Police Station limits. The matter is not related to the temple," said Senior Superintendent of Police, S Pandey. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway.

The police arrested the victim's cousin, Gullu Mishra in the case after receiving information about a conflict between the two. "Body of youth, with slit throat was found inside Hanuman temple premises in Bhuapur village. The victim is a resident of Amethi, who used to sleep in the temple sometimes. A post-mortem is being done and an FIR has been registered. The investigation is underway," added Circle officer (Ayodhya), Satyendra Bhushan. (ANI)

