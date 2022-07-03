Left Menu

TN: Tourists seek govt's intervention for washroom unavailability at Marina Beach

The local and foreign tourists of Marina Beach in Chennai are disappointed with the lack of sanitation facilities at the spot and urged the concerned authorities to look into the matter.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:44 IST
TN: Tourists seek govt's intervention for washroom unavailability at Marina Beach
Visual from the Marina Beach in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The local and foreign tourists of Marina Beach in Chennai are disappointed with the lack of sanitation facilities at the spot and urged the concerned authorities to look into the matter. Marina Beach is a predominantly sandy beach of nearly 12 kilometers that extends from Besant Nagar, Chennai in the south to Fort St. George Marina beach road in the North.

Located along the Bay of Bengal, it is India's longest and the second-longest beach in the world. A local shop owner at the beach disclosed the suffering of the females due to the unavailability of washrooms at the beach.

Urging the concerned departments for looking into the matter, the shop owner Parimala said, "I have a small shop here for the past seven years, and till now there has been no bathroom or water facility here. A bathroom was constructed here a year ago but it has remained non-functional since then," she said. The place has the iconic memorials of four former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu-- C.N.Annadurai, M.G.Ramachandran, J.Jayalalitha, and M.Karunanidhi-- which are regularly visited by tourists during the weekdays as well as the weekends.

A Malaysian tourist also said that they have not seen any active washrooms nearby and have requested the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary action into the matter. "We are coming from Malaysia to visit Chennai. We visited the Marina beach and the memorial of four leaders, but we could not see any active bathroom nearby and the ones already constructed near the memorials have not opened yet. We request the Tamil Nadu Government to take necessary steps and open the washrooms so that everyone can be benefitted from it," said the Malaysian tourist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022