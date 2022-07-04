Left Menu

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

A man has been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in North East Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man has been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in North East Delhi. The police received the information about the incident on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accused misbehaved with the girl after seeing her alone. On inquiry, the mother of the victim said that a man had sexually assaulted her daughter.

"Both families are residing in the same building and are engaged in labour works. Counselling of the victim girl has been done. And, following due procedure, a case has been registered under Sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act and the accused person (aged 20-21 years) has been apprehended," said police. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

