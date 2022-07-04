Hindustan Zinc Records First Quarter’s Best-Ever Refined Metal Production

India • 260,000 tonnes of Best refined metal production in the first quarter, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 • 252,000 tonnes of Highest ever mined metal production in the first quarter, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22​ ​Hindustan Zinc Limited, India's only and the world's second-largest integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, today announced its production numbers for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A. Mined & Refined Metal Particulars (In '000 tonnes, or as stated) Q1 Q4 FY23 FY22 % Change FY22 % Change Mined Metal 252 221 14% 295 (15%) Integrated saleable Metal 260 236 10% 260 - - Refined Zinc 206 188 10% 211 (2%) - Refined Lead 54 48 11% 49 9% Silver Integrated (in tonnes) 177 161 10% 162 9% Silver Integrated (in mn ounces) 5.7 5.2 10% 5.2 9% Q1 Fiscal year 2023 vs. previous Quarter's Highest ever mined metal production in the first quarter at 252,000 tonnes, up 14% as compared to Q1 FY22 on account of higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha&Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery. Sequentially, it was lower by 15%, mainly due to lower ore production at mines & overall metal grades.

Best refined metal production in the first quarter at 260,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 in line with the availability of mined metal & better plant availability and flat sequentially.

Integrated zinc production was 206,000 tonnes, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and down 2% compared to Q4 FY 22. Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on Lead-mode for part of the quarter. Saleable silver production was 5.7 Moz, up 10% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially in line with lead metal production. Particulars (In million units) Q1 Q4 FY23 FY22 % Change FY22 % Change Wind Power 150 134 12% 66 127% B. Wind Power generation for Q1 FY23 was 150 MU, up 12% as compared to Q1 FY22 & up 127% as compared to Q4 FY22 mainly dependent on wind velocity & seasonality.

About Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producers of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index & S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, and a Bronze Medal winner at the S&P Global Sustainability Awards. Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – a 'Great Place to Work 2021', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business, and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and is currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand, and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Disclaimer This press release contains "forward-looking statements" – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future businesses and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behavior of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, London Bullion Metal Association, fluctuations in interest and/or exchange rates and metal prices; future integration of acquired businesses; and numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results and/or business operations to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements and investors should take their own decisions.

