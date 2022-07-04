Left Menu

Syngenta India gets govt nod to spray fungicide using drones

We are also evaluating the use of our solutions through drones in different crops like cotton, soybean, groundnut, hot pepper, red gram, corn, rice in Maharashtra. Weve developed in-house capability for evaluation of our products through drones at our all four Syngenta RD hubs located across India, said Sunil Kurchania, Syngenta India head, crop protection development RD India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:02 IST
Syngenta India gets govt nod to spray fungicide using drones
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture company Syngenta India on Monday said it has got government approval for spraying fungicide using drones to protect paddy crops.

Central Insecticide Board, regulatory authority under the agriculture ministry, has given approval to the company to spray its fungicide Amistar Top on paddy using drones, Syngenta India said in a statement.

Amistar Top protects the crop against fungal infections like blast and sheath blight, the company said.

Another product Syngenta Ampligo, which is a mixture of two modes of active ingredients, has also been approved by the 438th Registration Committee, it added.

Syngenta is among the first companies to get approval for spraying agrochemicals after submission of safety and bio efficacy data, it said, adding that trials of these products were replicated in the institutes accredited by the government before getting approval. ''Drone technology is the need of the hour for Indian agriculture. The government has taken a timely decision to approve the use of drones for spraying purposes. Use of drones will address the key issues of labour and water shortage. Syngenta is proud to be a trendsetter,'' Syngenta India country head and MD Susheel Kumar said.

The company said that it is also engaging with agriculture universities and drone service providers to educate the stakeholders for proper use.

''We are working on drone research with various leading agricultural universities. We are also evaluating the use of our solutions through drones in different crops like cotton, soybean, groundnut, hot pepper, red gram, corn, rice in Maharashtra. We've developed in-house capability for evaluation of our products through drones at our all four Syngenta R&D hubs located across India,'' said Sunil Kurchania, Syngenta India head, crop protection development (R&D) India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022