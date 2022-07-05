Equinor starts shutting Norwegian oilfields due to strike
Norway's Equinor has initiated a shutdown of the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields in the North Sea as a result of a strike among Norwegian offshore workers, the company said on Tuesday.
