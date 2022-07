Russia's Potanin says he is ready to discuss possible Nornickel-Rusal merger

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, the largest shareholder at mining giant Nornickel, said on Tuesday that he was ready to discuss a possible merger of Nornickel with aluminum producer Rusal.

The proposal came from the management of Rusal, Potanin said in an interview with RBC TV.

Rusal did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

