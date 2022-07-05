Japan's KDDI: Telecoms networks back up and running after failure

Japanese wireless carrier KDDI Corp said on Tuesday all telecommunications networks have returned to normal after a nationwide system failure.

Telecommunication services for both corporate and individual customers have been confirmed fully operational as of 1536 JST (0636 GMT), the company said in a statement. The disruption, which began in the early hours of Saturday morning, was caused by an equipment malfunction and affected services ranging from weather data to parcel delivery and banking.

