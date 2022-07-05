Left Menu

Japan's KDDI: Telecoms networks back up and running after failure

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:14 IST
Japan's KDDI: Telecoms networks back up and running after failure
KDDI Corp Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese wireless carrier KDDI Corp said on Tuesday all telecommunications networks have returned to normal after a nationwide system failure.

Telecommunication services for both corporate and individual customers have been confirmed fully operational as of 1536 JST (0636 GMT), the company said in a statement. The disruption, which began in the early hours of Saturday morning, was caused by an equipment malfunction and affected services ranging from weather data to parcel delivery and banking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022