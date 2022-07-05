Left Menu

Kremlin: we are not aware of possible Nornickel-Rusal merger

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:31 IST
Kremlin: we are not aware of possible Nornickel-Rusal merger
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was not aware of any plan to merge mining giant Nornickel with aluminium producer Rusal, after Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin raised the possibility in an interview.

"We know nothing about such notions", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

Potanin, the largest shareholder at Nornickel, said in an interview with RBC TV that he is ready to discuss a possible merger with Rusal amid Western sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022