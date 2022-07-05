Kremlin: we are not aware of possible Nornickel-Rusal merger

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was not aware of any plan to merge mining giant Nornickel with aluminium producer Rusal, after Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin raised the possibility in an interview.

"We know nothing about such notions", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

Potanin, the largest shareholder at Nornickel, said in an interview with RBC TV that he is ready to discuss a possible merger with Rusal amid Western sanctions.

