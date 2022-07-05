Left Menu

Hindu priest murder case: NIA chargesheets four linked to Khalistan Tiger Force

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four accused in the conspiracy of killing of a Hindu Priest by operatives of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) in Punjab's Jalandhar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:19 IST
The case pertains to an attack on a priest Kamaldeep Sharma at village Bhar Singh Pura in Jalandhar by Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal and Ram Singh alias Sona on the directions of Arshdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Nijjar--both Canada-based self-styled leaders of the KTF and designated terrorists, the NIA said. The case was initially registered on January 31 last year at Phillaur police station in Jalandhar Rural and re-registered by the NIA on October 8 last year.

"Investigations have revealed the entire conspiracy was hatched by accused Arshdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Nijjar to disturb peace and disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu Priest," said the agency. The arrested accused Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh had shot at the victim Kamaldeep Sharma, on the directions of Arshdeep Singh.

Based on thorough investigations conducted so far, NIA said, four accused have been chargesheeted under various sections of laws. Those chargesheeted are Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh. All were charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 27 (1) of Arms Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

