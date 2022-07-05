Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Odisha for next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next five days. Heavy rains are likely to lash the state of Odisha and accordingly, an alert was issued for 17 districts.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:17 IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Odisha for next five days
Heavy rain lash Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next five days. Heavy rains are likely to lash the state of Odisha and accordingly, an alert was issued for 17 districts. Speaking to ANI, Umashankar Das said that Odisha's Ganjam district has recorded the highest 130.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Kendrapara 93.4 mm and Sundargarh 78 mm.

"IMD has issued an orange warning for South Odisha in four districts, which are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Ganjam and Boudh districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, yellow alert is issued for 13 districts like Raigarh, Puri, Khurda, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam in the state," Das said. Further, the weatherman said that the districts which are issued orange warnings are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 12-20cm, and above 13 districts issued with yellow alerts are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 7-10cm in the next 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022