OPEC's Barkindo dies, Nigerian oil official says

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 11:20 IST
Mohammad Barkindo Image Credit: Wikipedia

OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died, Mele Kyari, the chief executive of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday. "We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," Kyari said on Twitter, adding that the death took place at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The death was a "great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC, and the global energy community," he added.

