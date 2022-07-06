OPEC's Barkindo dies, Nigerian oil official says

OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died, Mele Kyari, the chief executive of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday. "We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," Kyari said on Twitter, adding that the death took place at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The death was a "great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC, and the global energy community," he added.

