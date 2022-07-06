As heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai, waterlogging reported in several parts

As heavy rainfall lashed the metropolitan, severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday. The waterlogging was recorded in Dadar and Sion areas today, and Powai Lake started overflowing Tuesday evening due to the downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Tuesday predicting very heavy showers in the city for the next five days from July 5 to July 9. The capital city is witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house. The Central railway informed that the trains on all corridors are running, however, some main and harbour line trains are running late.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika River has crossed the warning level and the water level of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level. The IMD also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra for the next five days. Ratnagiri and Raigad are on red alert.

Amidst the downpour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready, said the CM's office (CMO) on Tuesday. Particularly in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur districts, the CM has directed citizens to inform about the rising water and flood situation due to rains and make arrangements at appropriate places for evacuation.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and the Water Resources Department to remain alert and take proper precautions as the water of the Jagbudi and Kajli rivers is flowing at the warning level. The IMD has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next five days from July 5 to July 9.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Gujarat Region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and over Konkan and Goa on July 7 and 8," the IMD said. The weather forecasting agency also predicted scattered rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next five days," it added. (ANI)

