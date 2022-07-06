Left Menu

Several people feared washed away after cloud burst hits Himachal's Kullu

Several people have been feared washed away in flash floods caused by a cloud burst that wreaked havoc at Choj nullah in Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district this morning.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 11:54 IST
Heavy rains have caused cloudburst and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Manikaran Valley.. Image Credit: ANI
Several people have been feared washed away in flash floods caused by a cloud burst that wreaked havoc at Choj nullah in Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district this morning. The incident has caused considerable damage to the properties and also destroyed the only bridge that leads to the village.

"Flash flood hits Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall, dozens of houses and camping sites damaged in Choj village," said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma. As many as four people are missing, added the police. He also said that the police and rescue teams are on the spot. "At Chojh village, 4-6 persons and 5 cattle heads are feared washed away. Another landslide occurred on Kasol-Jaimala Road," added State Emergency Operation Centre in its bulletin.

At Malana Project & II Tehsil Bhuntar of Kullu, a building of the Project has been damaged. In the incident, 25 to 30 employees were stuck in the building. They have been rescued. The SDM Kullu, police and fire team carried out the rescue operation. Incessant heavy rain continues in Shimla since late Tuesday night.

The Weather Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills of the state while thunderstorms and lightning over high hills of the state for Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

