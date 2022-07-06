British PM Johnson: My job is to 'keep going'
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied growing calls for him to step down on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would "keep going".
"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going," Johnson told parliament. "And that's what I'm going to do."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson
Advertisement